Xi calls for deeper cooperation with Britain under Belt & Road Initiative

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with former British Prime Minister David Cameron in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday called for more mutually beneficial cooperation with Britain under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

The president said he appreciated Cameron's foresight and efforts in promoting the development of Sino-British relations during his tenure as British prime minister.

Xi recalled his successful visit to Britain in 2015, which opened the golden era of Sino-British relations.

"Since taking office, British Prime Minister Theresa May has continued to adhere to the general orientation of the golden era of Sino-British relations and maintained the continuous development of bilateral ties," he said.

Currently, China and Britain have kept close high-level exchanges, said Xi, noting that deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and increasing cultural exchanges had brought immediate benefits to the two peoples.

"China is ready to strengthen communication, exchanges and cooperation with the British side, so as to turn the blueprint of the golden era into more golden achievements," he said.

Cameron thanked Xi for meeting with him and extended his congratulations on the success of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The Belt and Road Initiative will bring new opportunities for bilateral cooperation, Cameron said, adding he is full of confidence on the prospects of bilateral relations and will continue playing an active role in enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries.