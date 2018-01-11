Xi calls for vigilance on hedonism, extravagance

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), addresses the second plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday said Party members should be alert to any resurfacing of hedonism and extravagance.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the second plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC, the Party's disciplinary watchdog.

Xi demanded close monitoring to spot hedonism and extravagance in new forms.

The four forms of undesirable work style -- formalities for formalities' sake, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance -- have been specifically targeted in the Party's efforts to improve conduct over the past few years. Significant progress has been achieved.

Xi also asked heads of Party committees and governments at each level to assume overall responsibility for correcting the behaviors of formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism.

The work to improve conduct, Xi said, will need to be carried out more regularly in strict, meticulous fashion over a longer period of time.

To maintain a close tie with the people, Xi said Party officials should "resolutely oppose privilege-seeking and work with and among the people to resolve their pressing concerns."