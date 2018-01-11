'Leaning' high-rises in Chongqing become latest Internet sensation

Twin "leaning" hundred-meter high-rises standing on Tongmao Street in Chongqing's Yubei District have recently gone viral for their eye-catching design.

The two 24-story buildings feature a 15-degree angle from bottom to top, creating the effect of being about to topple over.

Quite a few visitors have traveled especially to see the structures, according to sanitation worker Zhang Guokai who is responsible for the areas nearby.

Zhang said some pedestrians even pick up their pace when passing through.

The main construction work has been completed on the twin towers, while decoration work is still in progress and will be finished by the end of this month, Slow News reported, citing site construction manager Yang Chuanhua.

A netizen commented that the center of gravity of the buildings isn't affected by the design, but the ascending vertical edges create the illusion of leaning.