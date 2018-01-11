CES 2018 power outage: Time to look at some basics

Electronics run on electricity. There is absolutely no need to talk more about how important the power supply can be for electronic devices and our modern society.

But a power outage is still a haunting ghost, which played its trick again at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Some parts of the world's largest electronic show experienced a blackout for nearly two hours. The exact reason behind it is yet to be found.

Organizers said on Twitter it was an "isolated power outage", while some media outlets blamed it on the massive amount of screens in the arena.

The blackout came a day after heavy rain caused flooding at the venue, forcing booths, including Google's, to close.

CES, as the largest electronic show in the world, should provide the best power infrastructure.

But the blackout might have indicated that it didn't

That could be one of the reasons why the world energy leaders are talking about another evolution: the energy Internet, or the smart grid as some people call it.

Everyone generates energy, brings it into a global grid, and shares it with everyone.

Besides huge business opportunities, the energy Internet movement can result to a more stable power grid that can make a CES power cut less probable.