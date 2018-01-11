Retired woman makes $1,000 in 5 days on quiz apps

A retired woman has earned about 8,000 yuan ($1,228) in just five days on livestreaming quiz applications, Beijing Morning Post reported on Thursday.

Since the beginning of this year, livestreaming quiz applications have witnessed an explosive surge by drawing in a great number of young participants.

The apps, which broadcast a live show, usually invite a host to ask questions of increasing difficulty. Players tap the handset's screen within 10 seconds to lock in answers. Those who can correctly answer questions will receive prize money.

A Beijing resident surnamed Zhao didn't show any interest in mahjong or square dancing after retirement, but is willing to try new things which are popular among young people.

"At first, I just wanted to give it a try since I could kill some time and at the same time keep my brain sharp by participating in the quiz," Zhao said told Beijing Morning Post.

She said her secret of earning the bonus is using two mobile phones, one to watch the questions and the other to find answers through voice search function, which can usually present the search results in 10 seconds.

"To make some money is always good but to bring more happiness to senior life is the most important thing," she said.