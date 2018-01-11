LINE

China provides post-flood recovery assistance to Nepal's Terai region

More than 31,800 households in Terai region, which was affected by one of the worst floods in August last year, will receive Chinese aid, according to UNDP Nepal on Wednesday.

The assistance has been provided under the framework of the Chinese South-South cooperation assistance fund and will be implemented by UNDP Nepal.

The China aid comes in response to the extensive damage and displacement caused by the floods in the country's southern part. A post-flood assessment conducted by the government of Nepal found that 1.7 million people were affected by the disaster.

According to the statement, the project will work in close coordination with the government of Nepal's Flood Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Project housed under the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA).

"Government of Nepal would like to thank the People's Republic of China for providing crucial post-flood recovery support to the affected people of Nepal," Dr. Suman Kumar Karna, project chief at Flood Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Project in NRA was quoted as saying in the statement.

The heaviest rainfall had resulted in widespread flooding across 35 districts, taking the lives of 160 people, destroying over 43,000 houses, partially damaging 192,000 houses, and displacing over 21,000 families.

　　

