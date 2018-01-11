LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Secrets of largest volcanic eruption in ocean uncovered in world's 1st study

1
2018-01-11 13:54Xinhua Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download

A University of Tasmania-led study has unlocked the secrets of the largest ever volcanic eruption in the ocean on Thursday, after successfully mapping the remote location with submersible vehicles.

Located 1,000 km off the North Island of New Zealand, the Havre Volcano was first discovered in 2002 and in 2012, it drew the eye of scientists when over 400 square km of solidified volcanic rock, known as pumice raft, was detected by satellite.

"When this rock was produced by the volcano, it rose through the water column onto the sea surfaced and then it was dispersed by wind and sea currents," University of Tasmania volcanologist and lead author of the study, Dr Rebecca Carey, told Xinhua.

"We knew it was a large scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century."

With a team of researchers and international collaborators, scientists sent two submersible vehicles to the remote location.

"We used an autonomous submarine to make high resolution topographic maps of the sea floor," Carey said.

"We did about 12 different surveys for 8-12 hours each and those maps are so high resolution that we were then able to use a remotely operated vehicle which is tethered to the ship, to actually go down and make observation of the eruption and also bring back samples."

With more than 80 percent of the world's volcanoes located underwater, scientists like Carey believe it's vital to learn more about them.

"Volcanoes provide heat and chemicals to the ocean and that input is actually really important when it comes to sustaining life," she said.

"Havre is a cornerstone eruptive event because for the first time we are able to constrain exactly what happened, where it happened, at what depth, how much and how fast it erupted."

"With this sort of quantitative understanding, we are able to probe the fundamental questions about how submarine volcanoes work."

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.