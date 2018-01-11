LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Yantai police accepting video calls

1
2018-01-11 13:26chinaplus.cri.cn Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The Public Security Bureau in the city of Yantai in Shandong Province has launched a new live-streaming video call system "@110" January 10, 2018, reports thepaper.cn.

The new system will allow police to accept round-the-clock emergency video calls with the help of Tencent Cloud.

Police are suggesting that the "@110" video option may end up helping deter the offenders from committing crimes.

The system is also being promoted as a way to avoid scams, as "@110" contact will allow police to automatically freeze payment information, which is time-saving compared with traditional methods, reports thepaper.cn.

The WeChat account of Yantai's PSB currently has over two million followers, ranking first among Public Security Bureaus in China.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.