'Forever Young' holds premiere at Beijing's Tsinghua University

2018-01-11

Chinese director Li Fangfang's newest film Forever Young, starring Zhang Ziyi, Huang Xiaoming and Leehom Wang, held its premiere at Beijing's Tsinghua University on Tuesday night.

According to the director, the movie depicts the stories of five young men as they chase their dreams from the 1930s to today.

At the premiere, actress Zhang Ziyi said that the whole cast and crew, from the director all the way down to the camera operators, put in a ton of effort to present the best of different time periods.

"It is a movie that is worth waiting for and appreciating. No matter how many times I watch it, it touches me deeply," she said.

Director Li Fangfang said that she had spent 14 months preparing to film the movie by pouring through tons of historical documents as well as thousands of photos in order to best capture certain details and moments in history.

She also produced a special seven-minute short film that appears at the end of the film to introduce historical figures and important scholars including Liang Sicheng, Lin Huiyin, Xu Zhimo, Qian Zhongshu and Zhu Ziqing.

The movie is set to hit the big screens on Friday.

　　

