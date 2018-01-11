LINE

Beijing 2022 opens 7 official merchandise stores in Beijing

Customers visit one of the first franchise stores selling licensed products for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Games in Beijing on Jan. 10, 2018. (Photo/China Daily)

The Organizing Committee of Beijing 2022 has opened the first seven official merchandise stores in Beijing.

More than 140 licensed products are now on sale, including pins, clothes, stationery, porcelains, stamps, and commemorative gold bars.

Organizers have revealed plans to open five more stores in Beijing and three in Shijiazhuang, Shanghai and Nanjing by the end of January.

An official online store was earlier launched on Dec. 16. China Post also published a commemorative stamp on Dec. 31.

　　

