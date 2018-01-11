Publisher denies 'cultural revolution' deleted from history book

The publisher of a new history textbook has denied an online rumor that the chapter on "cultural revolution" (1966-76) has been deleted from the new textbook, saying there will be a new special chapter on the historic event.

People's Education Press, the publisher of the new history textbook for grade 8 students across the country, said that the history of "cultural revolution" was compiled in the Lesson 6 of "hard exploration and construction achievements."

According to a new style in compilation, the "history" was in a special chapter that contains six sections that tell the background, process and harm of the "cultural revolution," the publisher said.

The new textbook will be issued in March.