LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Publisher denies 'cultural revolution' deleted from history book

1
2018-01-11 10:55chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Liang Meichen ECNS App Download

The publisher of a new history textbook has denied an online rumor that the chapter on "cultural revolution" (1966-76) has been deleted from the new textbook, saying there will be a new special chapter on the historic event.

People's Education Press, the publisher of the new history textbook for grade 8 students across the country, said that the history of "cultural revolution" was compiled in the Lesson 6 of "hard exploration and construction achievements."

According to a new style in compilation, the "history" was in a special chapter that contains six sections that tell the background, process and harm of the "cultural revolution," the publisher said.

The new textbook will be issued in March.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.