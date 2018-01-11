LINE

Chinese vice premier stresses green development in Yangtze River Economic Belt

2018-01-11 Xinhua

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli highlighted environmental conservation and green development in promoting high-quality growth of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

"It is overwhelmingly important to protect and restore the environment in the Yangtze River area. We must comprehensively advance water pollution control, ecological restoration and water resource protection," Zhang told a meeting on Wednesday in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, after a two-day tour there.

Zhang called for more efforts to strengthen water transportation, supply-side structural reform and coordinated development of large, medium and small cities in the region.

The Yangtze River Economic Belt shall actively integrate with the Belt and Road Initiative, a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa.

Zhang also encouraged the region to make systemic innovations on coordinated development, enhance joint efforts on environmental protection, deepen market integration and sharing of public services for a win-win result.

"We will facilitate the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt by promoting well-coordinated environmental conservation and avoiding excessive development," Zhang said.

　　

