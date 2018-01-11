Freighter berthed at E China pier after collision

A bulk freighter that collided with an oil tanker off China's east coast days ago was berthed Wednesday at a pier in Zhoushan, eastern Zhejiang Province, authorities said.

All 21 crew of the Hong Kong-registered CF CRYSTAL are well, according to Zhejiang Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau.

Staff with the bureau conducted quarantine inspections after the ship was berthed and they sped up the process in an effort to minimize the damage to 64,000 tonnes of grain on board, said the bureau.

Inspectors said some of the grain had been damaged, and they will discuss with crew members how to unload the cargo once they can access the damaged cabins.

The freighter collided with a Panama-registered oil tanker at around 8 p.m. Saturday in waters about 160 sea miles east of the Yangtze River's estuary. Thirty-two crew members of the tanker, including 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis, are missing.