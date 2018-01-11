LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

893 unlicensed kindergartens banned in Beijing in 2017

1
2018-01-11 09:31Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Beijing banned 893 unlicensed kindergartens in 2017, according to a report released by the Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

The report, released Tuesday, also listed kindergartens that are under construction and planning to build or expand in the capital in 2017.

By the end of 2017, 22 kindergartens were going to be built or rebuilt and expanded in Beijing, which could supply over 12,000 positions.

Meanwhile, 41 kindergartens were under construction or overhauled, which are expected to receive more than 11,000 children. ( Six kindergartens were built or completely expanded by the end of 2017 in Beijing. The six schools can accommodate more than 2,700 children.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.