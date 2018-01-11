893 unlicensed kindergartens banned in Beijing in 2017

Beijing banned 893 unlicensed kindergartens in 2017, according to a report released by the Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

The report, released Tuesday, also listed kindergartens that are under construction and planning to build or expand in the capital in 2017.

By the end of 2017, 22 kindergartens were going to be built or rebuilt and expanded in Beijing, which could supply over 12,000 positions.

Meanwhile, 41 kindergartens were under construction or overhauled, which are expected to receive more than 11,000 children. ( Six kindergartens were built or completely expanded by the end of 2017 in Beijing. The six schools can accommodate more than 2,700 children.