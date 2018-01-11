LINE

China requires close monitoring on flu outbreak

2018-01-11 00:54Xinhua

China's health authority has urged strengthened monitoring and treatment in face of the current influenza outbreak.

The National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) in a circular asked medical organs at all levels to reserve enough antiviral medicines, and allocate medical resources and equipment such as respirators and monitors for timely treatment of severe cases.

The commission also demanded close monitoring of the mutation of flu virus strains, and suggested schools have daily check-ups for students.

Children, senior citizens, pregnant women and people suffering from chronic diseases need vaccinations, said Feng Zijian, deputy head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the Chinese National Influenza Center, flu has been on the rise in recent weeks, and was very prevalent during the last week of 2017 with 11,253 cases reported, up from 7,730 the previous week.

　　

