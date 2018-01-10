LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China urges Japan to responsibly deal with comfort women issue

1
2018-01-10 17:17Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday urged Japan to deal with the comfort women issue responsibly.

It was reported that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha of the Republic of Korea (ROK) said Tuesday that the country will set aside its own funds to support the victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery, reiterating Seoul's stance that the 2015 agreement with Japan cannot resolve the wartime crime against humanity.

"We have noticed relevant reports," spokesperson Lu Kang said at a regular news briefing, stressing that China's stance on the comfort women issue remains consistent and clear.

"We hope Japan addresses the concerns of its Asian neighbors and the international community, and properly handles relevant issues with a responsible attitude," Lu said.

"This is not only related to Japan's image, but also to historical justice," the spokesperson said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.