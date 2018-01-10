LINE

Apple's first Chinese data base to be operated in February

The first Chinese data base of Apple Inc. will be put into operation on Feb. 28, the company announced Wednesday.

From them on, photos, documents and other personal information uploaded to iCloud accounts by Apple customers in China will be stored at a data base in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The company will start informing its Chinese iCloud users from Wednesday, with data transferred and uploaded to the new data base automatically.

The move is aiming to increase transparency and offer Chinese customers a safer and more fluent experience of iCloud, the company said.

Apple announced the constructing of the new data base in Guizhou last July, with an investment of 1 billion U.S. dollars.

Other major technology companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, have also made similar deals to run data centers in China.

　　

