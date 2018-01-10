LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Hangzhou tops in social credit system

1
2018-01-10 15:57chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

A total of 12 cities have been identified as the nation's demonstrative cities with well-established social credit system, according to the nation's top economic regulator.

Hangzhou in Zhejiang province is the top-rated city, according to the ranking list published by the National Development and Reform Commission on Tuesday.

The municipal government in Hangzhou published the first municipal five-year plan nationwide for building municipal-level social credit system in 2006, where the plan introduced steps to build a system generating scores for individuals and institutions based on data such as tax filings and driving demerits.

Most cities on the list, such as Nanjing and Xiamen, are located in relatively wealthy and developed provinces.

The commission said these cities have set good examples for others to follow in building municipal social credit websites, blacklist system and related management policies.

The central government is striving to build a nationwide social credit system based upon municipal and provincial-level data, according to the commission.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.