LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

'Shanghai Week' promotes Chinese culture in NYC

1
2018-01-10 14:49Xinhua Editor: Gu Mengxi ECNS App Download

"Happy Chinese New Year - Shanghai Week" officially began on Tuesday in New York City, bringing a series of Chinese cultural events to local residents in this holiday season.

From Tuesday to Friday, New Yorkers will be able to watch Chinese films, TV series, an intangible cultural heritage exhibition, traditional Chinese cultural performances and many more.

On Tuesday morning, "Chinese Traditional Culture Performances by University Students in Shanghai" was staged at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Teacher-student arts exhibition teams from various universities in Shanghai invited New York audience to enjoy the unique and vibrant charm of Chinese folk arts and traditional culture through demonstrations, performances, and interactive cultural exchange activities.

Throughout the week, a total of seven films will be screened for free. On Tuesday afternoon, the film "Amazing" was screened at the Museum of Jewish Heritage with its director Hu Xuehua giving a talk to the audience.

Screenings of the remaining six films will take place at the New York Film Academy, and the lineup will include "Phurbu & Tenzin," "The Lost Tomb," "I Wish I Knew," "The Monkey King," "Legend of the Naga Pearls" and "Cock and Bull."

All films are in Chinese with English subtitles. The films were carefully chosen as they either have won prestigious awards in China or have been a box office hit.

In addition, SinoVision television network will air five documentaries and three TV dramas. The five documentaries offer glimpses of local customs and life in the far western part of China, Chinese food and drink culture, the country's celebrated cultural attractions, historical struggles, and the deep wisdom and insight passed down in traditions such as Chinese medicine. The three TV dramas offer a multidimensional portrait of modern Chinese youth culture and life.

In the meantime, the "Shanghai Flavor" intangible cultural heritage fair and the "Amazing Shanghai" photo exhibition, which will take place at Grand Central Station on Wednesday and Thursday, have gathered together a vast array of Shanghainese cultural treasures.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.