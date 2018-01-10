LINE

19-year-old technical school student named Jiangsu’s Great Craftsman

Song Biao, a 19-year-old student at Changzhou Technical Institute, Jiangsu, was granted the titles of Jiangsu's Great Craftsman and Deputy High Professional Skills on Jan 5, 2018, Beijing Youth Daily reported. He took part in the WorldSkills Competition in October last year, winning a gold medal in the industrial mechanic millwright skill as well as the Albert Vidal Award, which is the highest award of the competition.

Changzhou's Human Resources and Social Security Bureau created a list of candidates for Jiangsu's Great Craftsman in September 2017, and Song was not on the list then. There were 10 spots for Jiangsu's Great Craftsman and 94 for Jiangsu's Craftsman. However, they relaxed a rule for Song, offering him a Jiangsu's Craftsman title after he won the award and then upgrading his title to Jiangsu's Great Craftsman.

"It is of great meaning to carry forth the spirit of craftsmanship and influence younger generations that a 19-year-old person can win the Albert Vidal Award," said a staff member. "Therefore, we asked the Jiangsu provincial government to give him special approval."

Winning the award not only changes Song's title, but also provides him more possibilities in the future. Changzhou Technical Institute has offered him an opportunity to study in Germany, as well as a chance to obtain an IHK qualification certificate in Germany.

Song said that, after one year of study in Germany, he plans to come back to China to pursue a bachelor's degree or higher in order to enhance his overall credentials.

　　

