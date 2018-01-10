LINE

China's cabinet appoints high-ranking officials

2018-01-10

The State Council, China's cabinet, appointed a number of senior officials Wednesday.

Zhuang Guotai and Ren Rongfa were appointed vice environmental protection minister and deputy head of State Administration of Taxation, respectively.

Yan Wenbin has been named vice president of Xinhua News Agency.

Newly appointed officials also include Tian Shihong, deputy director of the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, and Han Weijiang, deputy director of the State Administration of Grain.

Cao Xuetao and Zhang Zongyi were named presidents of Nankai University and Chongqing University, respectively.

　　

