Singing helps cure postnatal depression: study

2018-01-10

Singing could help cure postnatal depression, according to a recent study published in the British Journal of Psychiatry.

The study, led by researchers from the Center for Performance Science, divided 134 women with postnatal depression into three groups to see whether singing could help relieve postnatal symptoms.

The result of the study showed that women who took part in the singing sessions with their babies demonstrated better improvement in their symptoms.

As for the other two groups, women who either took part in creative play workshops or received usual care did not show significant difference in terms of symptom alleviation.

"Our research indicates that for some women something as accessible as singing with their baby could help to speed up recovery at one of the most vulnerable times of their lives, " said Dr Rosie Perkins, principal investigator for the research, from the Center for Performance Science .

　　

