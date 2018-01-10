Magnitude 7.6 quake hits north of Honduras, triggers tsunami warning

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 hit north of Honduras in the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday night, triggering a tsunami warning for nearby seashores, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The northern coast of Honduras closest to the quake's epicenter is sparsely populated. There were no early reports of injuries or damage on the land.

A tsunami advisory by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center was in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after the earthquake struck. The agency also warned of possible waves up to 1 meter (3 feet) above tide level.

The USGS measured the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 7.8. Struck at 10:51 p.m. local time (0251 GMT), the epicenter was located some 27 miles (44 km) east of Great Swan Island, it said.

Hazardous tsunami waves were possible for coasts located within 1,000 km of the epicenter, which includes coasts in Mexico, Jamaica, Honduras, Cuba, Costa Rica and elsewhere, the USGS said.