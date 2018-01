Chinese Premier Li Keqiang left Beijing on Wednesday morning for an official visit to Cambodia and the second Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) leaders' meeting.

Li made the visit at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

The second LMC leaders' meeting will kick off in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Wednesday, under the theme "Our River of Peace and Sustainable Development".

The LMC comprises six countries, namely Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.