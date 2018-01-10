UN chief welcomes agreement to work to ease tensions on Korean Peninsula

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed an agreement between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and South Korea to work to ease military tensions.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the progress made during the high-level inter-Korean talks on January 9, particularly the agreement to work to ease military tensions, hold military-to-military talks, and reopen the inter-Korean military hotline," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, in a statement.

"The re-establishment and strengthening of such channels is critical to lowering the risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding and to reduce tensions in the region," he said.

Gutteres also welcomes the decision of the DPRK to send a delegation to the Olympic Winter Games to be hosted by Seoul next month, Dujarric said.

"As the United Nations General Assembly has recognized, the holding of the Olympic Games can foster an atmosphere of peace, tolerance and understanding among nations. This is particularly relevant on the Korean Peninsula and beyond," he added.

The UN chief seized this opportunity to acknowledge other efforts that have contributed to reducing tensions, Dujarric said. "He hopes such engagement and efforts will contribute to the resumption of sincere dialogue leading to sustainable peace and denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula."

South Korea and the DPRK on Tuesday held a senior-level, inter-governmental dialogue on inter-Korean relations at the truce village of Panmunjom straddling the heavily guarded inter-Korean land border.

The dialogue between the two Koreas, the first in about two years, was seen as a breakthrough in improving inter-Korean relations and building peace on the Korean Peninsula.