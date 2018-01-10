LINE

Russian space movie to debut in China Friday

2018-01-10

A Russian space movie adapted from real events, "Salyut-7," will hit China's cinema screens Friday.

Launched into orbit in 1982, Salyut-7, an unmanned space station in the USSR's Salyut family, lost connection with ground control after nearly three-years in service, and two Russian astronauts were sent to investigate the failure and check the frozen station.

Directed by Kim Shipenko, the film was released in October in Russia and scored 7.2 out of 10 on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

From manual space docking to oxygen deficit, from carbon dioxide poisoning to a fire in the space station, the movie reproduces the space venture, according to the distributor in China.

The movie received six nominations at Russia's Golden Eagle Awards, one of the country's most prestigious movie awards.

　　

