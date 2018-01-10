LINE

Second season of Sohu TV's streaming vampire romance hit 'Untouchable' to debut in February

2018-01-10

Chinese audiences have never lacked for choices when it comes to romantic dramas on either small or large screens.

However, a new drama Untouchable, produced by Chinese streaming platform Sohu TV, introduced a sub-genre of romance that has never been seen before in the Chinese mainland: vampire love.

The show follows the romantic relationship that develops between a young human man Jiang Zhihao and a modern vampire woman Li Shiya, who needs to take energy from humans to survive in the modern world.

The first season of 16 episodes, which debuted on November 20 and ended on Monday, received more than 280 million views.

According to a press release from Sohu TV, the couple's dilemma from the first season will continue to evolve when the second season of the show debuts on the platform on February 9.

New episodes of the show are expected to be updated at the rate of two new episodes every week.

　　

