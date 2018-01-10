Central China city to build 80,000 charging piles for electric cars

Central China's Changsha, capital of Hunan Province, is to install more than 80,000 charging piles for electric cars by 2020.

According to a plan by the city's development and reform commission, 86,691 public charging piles for electric cars will be built in Changsha by 2020 to meet the demand of 83,000 NEVs.

The plan also stipulated that all new properties must have charging facilities or places to build charging piles.

China, the world's largest auto market, supports NEVs as a way to ease pressure on the environment.

The government is preparing to ban the production and sale of diesel and petrol cars, but no timetable has yet been set.