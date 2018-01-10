S Korean president says open to inter-Korean summit if conditions are met

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that he is open to a summit meeting with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) if conditions are met.

Moon told a New Year's press conference that if conditions are met, he will be able to hold the inter-Korean summit meeting at any time, saying he is open to any type of meeting including summit talks.

The president, however, noted that the summit talks should bear fruits and conditions should be created to hold it, adding that dialogue for dialogue cannot become a goal in inter-Korean relations.

His comments came a day after South Korea and the DPRK held the first senior-level dialogue in about two years, agreeing to hold military talks to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The DPRK agreed to send its athletes and cheering squads to the South Korea-hosted Winter Olympics scheduled for February.