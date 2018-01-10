Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, later this month, said the White House on Tuesday.

At the annual gathering of the world leaders, Trump will promote his "America First" agenda to strengthen American businesses, industries and workers, said the White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement.

"This is very much an 'America First' agenda. The president is still 100 percent focused and committed to promoting policies that promote strength for American businesses and the American worker," Sanders said.

The WEF is slated to take place on Jan. 23-26, focusing on creating a shared future in a fractured world, the theme of the gathering.

The event will see a congregation of world leaders, including more than 40 heads of state and government, apart from business magnates all over the world.

Trump would be the first sitting U.S. president to attend the summit in person since Bill Clinton in 2000. Last year, then Vice President Joe Biden attended the event.