Shanghai authorities warn against organic products

Shanghai Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau intercepted 72 batches of so-called organic products, including dairy, food and cosmetics in 2017, Shanghai Observer reported Tuesday.

Although labeled as "organic," none of these products obtained official certification in China. According to the bureau, China implements a unified certification system on organic products. Neither domestic nor imported products are allowed to be marked as organic or other misleading words or designs without official accreditation.

The bureau said that the accreditation agencies should only perform certification on products listed in the official organic products catalog published by the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China (CNCA). Currently, neither honey nor cosmetics are in the catalog.

Organic products should also use organic labeling with the name of the accreditation agency and a 17-digit accreditation code that can be checked on the CNCA website. Consumers can also dial hot line 12365 to report forging or illegal use of certification labels.