Pakistani PM vows to boost cooperation with China

2018-01-10

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday that strong relationship and cooperation will continue with China in various fields.

The prime minister was talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who called on the Prime Minister's Office, the office said in a statement.

"Deepening the strong bonds of friendship and multi-sector cooperation between Pakistan and China would continue with great fervor as ever before," the statement quoted the prime minister as saying.

He also emphasized upon expanding people-to-people contacts and collaboration in various areas, ranging from trade and commerce to education and culture.

Ambassador Yao, who has served as the Chinese envoy to Afghanistan, was appointed as the new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan in November 2017.

　　

