Beijing to build wetland park in central area

2018-01-10 Xinhua

A new wetland park will be built in Beijing's Xicheng District as the capital greens itself, authorities with the district said on Tuesday.

The wetland park will be built on Xihai, a 7.4 hectare lake near west Deshengmen, surrounded by historic sites including temples and watchtowers.

According to the district government, the lake will be expanded to 10.9 hectares and a 1,450-meter walkway will be built. Commercial property around the lake will be demolished.

The measures aim to restore the wetland of Xihai and improve water in the city, according to Gao Junhong, head of the district gardens bureau.

The district is planning two forest parks.

Beijing intends to restore and add 11,000 hectares of wetlands between 2016 and 2020. Currently, Beijing has six wetland nature reserves and 10 wetland parks covering more than 20,000 hectares.

　　

