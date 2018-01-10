China to step up supervision over prosecutors

China will step up supervision and management over prosecutors by assessing the cases they deal with, the latest in a string of measures to promote justice, according to a regulation issued by the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

"The evaluation will focus on the quality of solved cases and will be carried out in accordance with the law and relevant regulations," it said.

"If grave mistakes were found in the handling of the solved cases, authorities in charge of evaluation will report such mistakes to procurator-generals or prosecution committees for the consideration of launching a rectification process," it said.

According to the regulation, prosecutors will be held accountable and transferred to the supervision department if they are found to have intentionally breached laws and regulations.