LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese FM to visit Africa during first new year trip

1
2018-01-10 09:57Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Rwanda, Angola, Gabon, and Sao Tome and Principe from Jan. 12 to 16, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday in Beijing.

"Over the past 20-plus years, Chinese foreign ministers have always chosen Africa as their first trip in the new year. Wang's continuation of this tradition shows that China consistently pays great attention to China-Africa ties," spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily press briefing.

Wang's visit will promote political mutual trust, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, and prepare for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, which will be hosted by China this year, Lu said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.