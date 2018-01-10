LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Wang's Africa trip to strengthen bilateral ties

1
2018-01-10 09:48chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Huang Mingrui ECNS App Download

Foreign Minister Wang Yi's upcoming visit to Africa will push forward solidarity and cooperation between China and Africa, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Tuesday.

Wang will pay a five-day official visit to Rwanda, Angola, Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe from Friday, Lu said at a daily news conference.

"For more than 20 years, the Chinese foreign ministers have chosen Africa for their first overseas visit each year, and Wang's visit is a continuation of this good tradition", Lu said.

"Strengthening solidarity and cooperation with African countries is an important foundation for China's foreign policy, Wang's visit shows that the country has always attached great importance to the development of China-Africa relations," he added.

Wang's visit will uphold the basic principles of China's diplomatic policies in the new era and the principles of sincerity, practical results, affinity and good faith, Lu said.

China and Africa will continue to implement the outcomes of the Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. The forum will be held in China this year and both sides have agreed to upgrade the meeting to a summit to push forward the solidarity and cooperation between China and Africa, he said.

The comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Africa has enjoyed a sound and smooth development last year, international cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative has made early gains in Africa, and the concept of win-win cooperation and common development enjoys popular support, Lu said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.