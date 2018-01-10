Wang's Africa trip to strengthen bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Wang Yi's upcoming visit to Africa will push forward solidarity and cooperation between China and Africa, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Tuesday.

Wang will pay a five-day official visit to Rwanda, Angola, Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe from Friday, Lu said at a daily news conference.

"For more than 20 years, the Chinese foreign ministers have chosen Africa for their first overseas visit each year, and Wang's visit is a continuation of this good tradition", Lu said.

"Strengthening solidarity and cooperation with African countries is an important foundation for China's foreign policy, Wang's visit shows that the country has always attached great importance to the development of China-Africa relations," he added.

Wang's visit will uphold the basic principles of China's diplomatic policies in the new era and the principles of sincerity, practical results, affinity and good faith, Lu said.

China and Africa will continue to implement the outcomes of the Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. The forum will be held in China this year and both sides have agreed to upgrade the meeting to a summit to push forward the solidarity and cooperation between China and Africa, he said.

The comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Africa has enjoyed a sound and smooth development last year, international cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative has made early gains in Africa, and the concept of win-win cooperation and common development enjoys popular support, Lu said.