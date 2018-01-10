LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Southern Chinese city promotes electric buses

1
2018-01-10 00:04Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Guangzhou, a metropolis in southern China, plans to more than triple the number of full-electric buses on its roads this year.

By the end of 2018, Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, should have 10,000 electric buses, compared with current 3,110, according to the city's environmental protection bureau.

The move will limit harmful nitrogen oxide emissions.

A work plan issued by the provincial government in 2017 required that all of Guangzhou's buses should be electric by 2020. The city has more than 14,000 buses.

Many Chinese cities are encouraging clean energy-powered transport as part of the country's efforts to protect the environment.

Shenzhen City in Guangdong has put more than 16,000 purely electric buses on its roads. Taiyuan, the city at the center of the coal industry in northern China's Shanxi Province, has made all its taxis electric, and the city plans to add 1,000 electric buses in 2018.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.