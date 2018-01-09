China pleased to see talks between ROK and DPRK

China is pleased about the high-level talks held between the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Tuesday.

The comments came after the ROK and the DPRK began high-level talks on Tuesday, the first in about two years, at the truce village of Panmunjom, with an initial focus on the DPRK's participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics to be held in the ROK.

"We've said many times that as a close neighbor to the Korean Peninsula, China welcomes and supports the DPRK and ROK in their positive moves to smooth relations," Lu said at a regular news briefing.

Lu said China hopes the high-level talks will give the DPRK and ROK a good beginning in improving relations, pushing forward reconciliation and cooperation, and easing tensions on the Peninsula.

"China also hopes the international community will give both sides encouragement, sufficient understanding and support," Lu said.