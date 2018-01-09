LINE

Woman blocks train door in Hefei, delaying departure

2018-01-09

A woman in Hefei, Anhui province recently learned that a high-speed train is by no means a family vehicle operated at her will, after she impeded the train's departure to buy time for her tardy husband, causing trouble for the whole train. She was suspected of violating relevant regulations and the law.

The woman, surnamed Luo, stopped a cabin door from closing on a high-speed train bound for Guangdong from Hefei on Friday. She put her body in the door, in the hopes that it would stall the train's departure to allow the boarding of her husband rushing to the gate, reported Guanchazhe on Tuesday.

In a video recording Luo's behavior that went viral on the Internet, two train personnel approached Luo, who was blocking the door while talking on the phone, but failed to talk sense into her.

She was later forced out of the train, but managed to jam her foot into the crack between the door and its frame while lying on the ground and being pulled by an official on the platform, which led to a second opening of the almost closed gate.

Though the turbulent incident ended with Luo finally being pulled out of the train, the train left about four minutes behind schedule.

According to the report, Luo was suspected of violating the Law on Punishments in Public Order and Security Administration and Regulation on the Administration of Railway Safety, and faces a possible detention of 10 days and penalty of up to 2,000 yuan ($308).

　　

