World's biggest wild ginseng root put on display

A staff member shows the wild ginseng root. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

On Monday, the biggest wild ginseng root in the world was displayed at a news conference held by Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co and one of its stockholders Dunhua Kangping Investment Co in Changchun, capital of Jilin province.

At the conference, Kangping Company said they bought the ginseng root that weighs nearly 600 grams when it was unearthed from an experienced ginseng "hunter" at the end of 2017.

A staff member measures the wild ginseng root. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

According to the ginseng "hunter", the ginseng root would be hundreds of years old.

The two companies announced that they have decided to focus on exploring the priceless ginseng root's medicinal value, scientific research value and academic value, with the hope of benefiting the whole society.