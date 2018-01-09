LINE

National Tourism Administration to promote new round of toilet revolution

The national tourism work conference in Xiamen, Fujian, on Jan 8, 2018. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

The country will promote a new round of toilet revolution and implement its demonstration project, as well as the professional management of public toilets and toilet open alliance, said Li Jinzao, head of China National Tourism Administration, during the national tourism work conference on Monday in Xiamen, Fujian, Chinanews.com reported. About 70,000 toilets at tourist sites were reportedly built nationwide until the end of 2017, overfulfilling the plan to construct 57,000 toilets within three years. "The toilet project is a long-term, tough and iterative one, we must promote the new three-year plan of toilet revolution down-to-earth," said Li. "The coverage should develop from scenic areas to every corner, from cities to villages, from the east to the west and central, from increasing quantity to improving quality." The target is to build 64,000 more toilets according to the new three-year plan, which means some major problems such as toilet land use, funding, technology, environment protection and promotion need to be solved. Li also said that it is wrong to develop toilet formalization or five-star toilets, and what is important is a scientific layout to solve the problem of lack of toilets. Toilets should be clean and durable instead of extravagance and waste.

　　

