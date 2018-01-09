LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Guangdong launches system that can trace imported goods' whole journey

1
2018-01-09 15:55chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Liang Meichen ECNS App Download

A global quality traceability system developed and introduced by Guangdong Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau has started service in Foshan's Shunde district beginning Monday.

"The buyers can immediately know the foreign products' source countries and regions, the producers, logistics, storage and quality inspections and related data when they use their mobile phones to scan the traceable codes on the products if the products are imported from the exit and import ports in Shunde," said Jin Yang, an official with Shunde Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau.

Zhong Haiwei, director of Shunde Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau, said the new system would help further shorten the time for going through the inspection and quarantine procedures and reduce the inspection rate for imported products.

That would benefit both the importers and exporters, he said.

Shunde, a major production base in Guangdong province, has taken the lead in the mainland to introduce such a global quality traceability system in the mainland.

"The new system aims to expand the supervision on the growing number of imported products and ensure the high quality of the foreign products imported from the ports in Shunde," Zhong said.

He Feng, a senior executive with a local foreign trade company, said new system would help promote the import and export business for local foreign trade companies.

And local consumers' confidence to purchase foreign products will be improved when they can trace the relevant data of the foreign products, he added.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.