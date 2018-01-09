Guangdong launches system that can trace imported goods' whole journey

A global quality traceability system developed and introduced by Guangdong Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau has started service in Foshan's Shunde district beginning Monday.

"The buyers can immediately know the foreign products' source countries and regions, the producers, logistics, storage and quality inspections and related data when they use their mobile phones to scan the traceable codes on the products if the products are imported from the exit and import ports in Shunde," said Jin Yang, an official with Shunde Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau.

Zhong Haiwei, director of Shunde Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau, said the new system would help further shorten the time for going through the inspection and quarantine procedures and reduce the inspection rate for imported products.

That would benefit both the importers and exporters, he said.

Shunde, a major production base in Guangdong province, has taken the lead in the mainland to introduce such a global quality traceability system in the mainland.

"The new system aims to expand the supervision on the growing number of imported products and ensure the high quality of the foreign products imported from the ports in Shunde," Zhong said.

He Feng, a senior executive with a local foreign trade company, said new system would help promote the import and export business for local foreign trade companies.

And local consumers' confidence to purchase foreign products will be improved when they can trace the relevant data of the foreign products, he added.