South Korea won't renegotiate 'comfort women' deal with Japan

South Korea said it will not request a revision to the 2015 "comfort women" deal with Japan, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Instead, the country will set aside its own funds to support the victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said it was "undeniable" the two governments formally reached the 2015 agreement, under which Japan apologized to victims and provided one billion yen (8.8 million US dollars) to a fund to support them.

But Tokyo needs to make further efforts to help the victims "regain honor and dignity and heal wounds in their hearts", Kang said at a news conference.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said the 2015 deal is seriously flawed but Japan warned that any attempt to revise it could damage relations.