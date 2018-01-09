Beijing to transform old factories into cultural hubs

Beijing has released a guideline to transform the capital city's old factory buildings into urban culture hubs and develop cultural industries.

The old factory buildings can be transformed into cultural centers, libraries, museums and galleries.

The guideline asks that the industrial facades of the old factories be preserved and encourages conservation while renovating and rebuilding them.

It also encourages individuals and companies to participate in the renovation of these old buildings.

Currently, Beijing has more than 200 old factory buildings, covering more than 25 million square meters.

A number of factories in Beijing have been adapted for cultural use in recent years.