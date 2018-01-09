LINE

Society

Camera captures Tibetan fox's 'smile'

2018-01-09
(Photos provided by Shanshui Conservation Center)

(Photos provided by Shanshui Conservation Center)

An infrared camera recently captured photos of a "smiling" wild Tibetan fox in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Chinanews.com reported Monday.

The trail of a square-faced wild Tibetan sand fox was recorded in a biodiversity monitoring program by Shanshui Conservation Center, an indigenous biodiversity protection group in western China's Qinghai province.

Tibetan fox, a least-concern species restricted to the Tibetan Plateau, is known for its smiling face. Some of these photos look very much like selfies by the fox.

(Photos provided by Shanshui Conservation Center)
(Photos provided by Shanshui Conservation Center)

 

　　

