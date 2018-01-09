S Korea to set aside own funds for victims of wartime sex slavery

South Korea said on Tuesday that it will set aside its own funds to support victims of Japan's sex slavery during World War II, and will not seek renegotiations with Japan over a controversial 2015 deal, the Yonhap news agency reported.
