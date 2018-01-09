Microsoft executive gets China's first certificate for foreign high-end talent

Beijing Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs issued China's first certificate for foreign high-end talent to Microsoft executive Sajualumootil George on Jan. 2, qualifying the recipient to apply for 10-year multiple-entry visa to China.

The move came as nine Chinese cities and provinces began a new visa practice in order to attract more foreign high-end talents to work and live in China. The practice will shorten visa application time and allow qualified foreign applicants to stay longer in China.

Leading experts in science and technology, entrepreneurs, as well as professional artists and chief editors in Chinese state media may all qualify as high-end talents, according to government guidelines.

Sajualumootil George, the human resources director for Greater Asia, Middle East and Africa of Microsoft, was the first recipient of the certificate, reported People's Daily. Professor Chong Gu from Purdue University and Professor Lucio Soibelman from University of Southern California were also presented with the certificate.

The certificate for foreign high-end talent is the prerequisite for applying for a multiple-entry visa valid for 5 to 10 years, according to China's State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs. The new visa would also allow the holder to stay in China for up to 180 days a time.

The administration said the certificate application will be processed within five days. Both the certificate and the visa are processed for free. Spouses and children of any high-end talents can also be granted the same visa.