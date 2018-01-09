LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Two major shareholders push Apple to study iPhone addiction in children

1
2018-01-09 13:49Xinhua Editor: Gu Mengxi ECNS App Download

Two major shareholders of Apple Inc. expressed their concerns of iPhone addiction in children in a letter to the company on last Saturday.

Two big investors are Jana Partners LLC and California State Teachers' Retirement System, who combined own about 2 billion U.S. dollars in Apple shares.

They are worried that the iPhone, one of the most popular smartphones worldwide, have fostered a public health crisis that could hurt children.

The investors urged Apple to create ways for parents to restrict children's access to their iPhones.They also want the company to study the negative effects of obsessive usage of iPhone in children.

"There is a growing body of evidence that, for at least some of the most frequent young users, this may be having unintentional negative consequences," said the letter.

The content of the letter was reported by several U.S. medias but the Apple spokesman declined to comment on the letter so far.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.