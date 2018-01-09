DPRK to send high-level delegation to S.Korea-hosted Winter Olympics

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will send a high-ranking delegation as well as athletes and cheering squad to participate in the South Korea-hosted Winter Olympics, local media reported Tuesday.
RIGHT BG
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will send a high-ranking delegation as well as athletes and cheering squad to participate in the South Korea-hosted Winter Olympics, local media reported Tuesday.
S Korea, DPRK start high-level talks with initial focus on Winter Olympics2018-01-09
ROK, DPRK set for high level meeting2018-01-09
S Korea, DPRK to discuss Pyongyang's participation in PyeongChang Winter Olympics during high-level talks2018-01-08