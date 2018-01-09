Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York, 2 injured

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2018 show Trump Tower in New York, the United States. A small electrical fire ocurred in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower on Monday morning. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A fire broke out on the roof of Trump Tower on Monday morning in New York, with two minor injuries reported, the fire department said.

Secret service members spotted smoke at 7 a.m. (1200 GMT) on the roof of the 58-story skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan, Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) Manhattan Borough Commander Roger W. Sakowich said at a news conference.

The building on Fifth Avenue was where U.S. President Donald Trump and his family lived before moving to the White House. Trump was in Washington when the fire broke out, according to his public schedule.

The secret service then contacted a fire safety director in the lobby who used cameras to locate flames coming from a vent, Sakowich said.

FDNY tweeted an alert shortly after 8 a.m. that the blaze, which was located inside an HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system, was soon "under control."

At least one firefighter suffered minor injuries after being hit by debris and a building engineer was evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused medical treatment, according to Sakowich.

Eric Trump, one of the president's sons and the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said on Twitter that there was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job."