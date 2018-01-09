LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York, 2 injured

1
2018-01-09 11:00Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2018 show Trump Tower in New York, the United States. A small electrical fire ocurred in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower on Monday morning. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2018 show Trump Tower in New York, the United States. A small electrical fire ocurred in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower on Monday morning. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A fire broke out on the roof of Trump Tower on Monday morning in New York, with two minor injuries reported, the fire department said.

Secret service members spotted smoke at 7 a.m. (1200 GMT) on the roof of the 58-story skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan, Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) Manhattan Borough Commander Roger W. Sakowich said at a news conference.

The building on Fifth Avenue was where U.S. President Donald Trump and his family lived before moving to the White House. Trump was in Washington when the fire broke out, according to his public schedule.

The secret service then contacted a fire safety director in the lobby who used cameras to locate flames coming from a vent, Sakowich said.

FDNY tweeted an alert shortly after 8 a.m. that the blaze, which was located inside an HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system, was soon "under control."

At least one firefighter suffered minor injuries after being hit by debris and a building engineer was evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused medical treatment, according to Sakowich.

Eric Trump, one of the president's sons and the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said on Twitter that there was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job."

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.